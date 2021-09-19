UPDATE: More details coming to light regarding fatal late night shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: WFXR News’ Amanda Lee has been at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds on Sunday after a shooting late last night killed a juvenile.

In a statement from representatives at the Fairground, they say the shooting was the result of a fight breaking out on the property.

The manager of the Fairgrounds Larry Burnett tells WFXR News that Saturday was one of their busiest days ever with over 10,000 visitors.

He says that he doesn’t believe there is a threat to the community but he does say that they plan to double their security during peak times of the fair.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds has released a statement regarding the incident overnight at the fairgrounds. That statement can be found below.

Last night a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence. Shortly after the incident we posted that there was no shooting. We made this post based on the information we had received from law enforcement and medical workers at that time. It was never our intention to mislead or attempt to cover anything up. We were receiving large amounts of messages and phone calls from people who were concerned about friends and family members who were at the Fair at that time. We made the post in hopes to put their minds at ease. We are deeply saddened by last nights events and our prayers go out to the young man’s family. It has always been and always will be our goal with the Fair to bring joy, happiness, love, and laughter to Danville, Pittsylvania County and surrounding communities. We look forward to seeing you at the fair this week Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds’ Statement on Facebook

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information surrounding a shooting that took place at the Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds in Ringgold.

The department says that a juvenile was fatally shot during the incident that happened overnight Sunday morning.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

The victim’s identity is not being released due to that person’s age.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released any additional information about the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can remain anonymous while still being eligible for the reward.