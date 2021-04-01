WNCT NOW Evening: 8-year-old Greenville boy dies in apparent accidental shooting

WNCT
by: Kelci O'Donnell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
GPD: 8-year-old boy killed in apparent accidental shooting in Greenville
Lumberton man arrested, charged with murder in I-95 road rage shooting that left mom of 6 dead
Gunman knew victims in deadly Orange County shooting: police
Duke University men’s basketball thanks retiring Tar Heels coach Roy Williams for role in ‘greatest rivalry in sports’
WNCT-TV