WNCT NOW Evening: RIDE UNITED NC providing transportation to vaccine appointments; N.C. campaign to get students back to college

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
Vaccine distribution expected to pick up in the next month; lawmakers encourage vaccination effort
United Way and Lyft partner to help North Carolinians without transportation get their COVID-19 shot
https://www.wnct.com/on-your-side/health-watch/arkansas-governor-signs-medical-conscience-objections-law/
The College Foundation of North Carolina shares campaign to help students get to college
WNCT-TV