WNCT NOW Evening: RIDE UNITED NC providing transportation to vaccine appointments; N.C. campaign to get students back to college

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.

SEE MORE:

Vaccine distribution expected to pick up in the next month; lawmakers encourage vaccination effort
United Way and Lyft partner to help North Carolinians without transportation get their COVID-19 shot

https://www.wnct.com/on-your-side/health-watch/arkansas-governor-signs-medical-conscience-objections-law/

The College Foundation of North Carolina shares campaign to help students get to college

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV