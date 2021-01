AUSTIN (KXAN) — A variety of groups from around Texas who mainly described themselves as "libertarian" held a demonstration outside the closed-off Texas Capitol on Sunday afternoon. The demonstration Sunday was not violent and consisted of dozens of people -- many openly carrying semiautomatic weapons, rifles, and knives-- standing outside the capitol grounds and talking with each other. Within four hours, everyone in the group left the demonstration.

On Saturday, a smaller group demonstrated outside the Texas Capitol as well. While the Texas Department of Public Safety has closed off the capitol grounds through Wednesday following concerns over violent extremists, a spokesperson for the department described the demonstration Sunday as "uneventful" and said there had been no arrests at the Texas Capitol all weekend.