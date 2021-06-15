World Kayaking events coming to Columbus and Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)– Columbus and Phenix City will host the 2022 World Cup Kayaking events and the 2023 World Championship.

Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City and Mayor Skip Henderson of Columbus joined Uptown Columbus, Inc., in announcing the region has been selected to host the 2022 World Cup Kayaking competition in October 2022.

The region will also host the World Championship in June 2023.

The competitions will take place on the Chattahoochee River in Uptown Columbus.

Mayor Eddie Lowe told News 3 partnerships build championships.

“Skip Henderson and myself always talk about that we are truly one region and this validates exactly that we are one region. I am just so grateful to be apart of something that is so amazing and awesome, that through our partnerships we’ve been able to pull this off,” Lowe said.

The competitions are sanctioned by the International Canoe Federation (ICF), based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The governing body in the United States is the American Canoe Federation and they are located in Fredericksburg, Va.

The World Cup will also have two separate competitions on different parts of the river. The first Cup will begin Oct. 3-5, 2022, and the second cup will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022. Columbus State University student Cat Hardman is hoping to compete in the 2022 and 2023 competitions to represent the U.S. teams.

“It makes me feel amazing to be honest. To go somewhere I’m not really from and build a big community and just compete and show show off the city I say I’m from now,” Hardman said.

Hardman told News 3 this has always been a dream of hers.

“Growing up my goal was to win Worlds, I haven’t done so yet but now I’m living where World is going to be. So now my goal is to win Worlds in 2022 and 2023,” Hardman said.

The World Championship is scheduled for June 27 through July 1, 2023. This is the ninth time the World Championship will be and this is the first time it will be held in the United States since 2013. Columbus and Phenix City will follow the competition planned for next year in Nottingham, England.

The World Championship is expected to attract over 300 competitors from over 30 countries. Uptown Columbus will create and convene a host committee to plan and direct competitions. Uptown also plans on organizing fundraising campaigns to cover production costs for all of the events. Volunteers will also be needed and Uptown Columbus will announce future positions in 2022.