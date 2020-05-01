Vidant Health News: COVID-19 – Air Force flyover

GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) The outpouring of support for hospitals and health systems is one of the few silver linings of COVID-19. And on Friday that appreciation took to the skies across eastern North Carolina.

The four F-15E Strike Eagles made quite an impression as they passed over Greenville.

“It’s just priceless. And then to see everyone coming out and pulling together at a time such as this – it’s just, it’s amazing,” said Latrice Barnes, a paramedic at Vidant Medical Center.

It’s a patriotic reminder that the work of health care heroes is noted – and appreciated.

“These jets going overhead is just a symbol that the world is watching what we do, that it matters to the country that our team members are showing up every day in the way that they are,” said Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center.

Vidant Medical Center was one of eight hospitals in eastern North Carolina to receive this show of support.

“It brought tears to my eyes because it meant so much that other people are actually realizing that we’re all doing things for a good cause,” said Paula Tyson, a pharmacy technician at Vidant Medical Center.

While life in the time of COVID can feel isolating, community encouragement, in the many forms it’s taken since the pandemic started, showcases how we still stand together.

The flyover served as Seymour Johnson’s salute to all health care heroes – across the country and here at home.