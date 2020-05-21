Vidant Health News: COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Niti Armistead

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) To help us separate fact from fiction, Vidant Health and Dr. Niti Armistead, chief medical officer for Vidant Health will answer some questions about COVID-19.

Do people still need to stay home?

“This virus is the most infectious thing we have seen, at least in my lifetime, and the way it gets transmitted is from person-to-person contact. It is very important that we not let our guard down just yet,” said Dr. Armistead.

People have also heard there is a new medication. Is that accurate and if so, how do people access it?

“Right now there is no proven treatment that is out there, in terms of medications, for this virus,” said Dr. Armistead.

There’s been a lot of discussion around a vaccination for COVID-19. Do we know when it might be available?

“It’s in very early stages of development and it will probably be months to even a year before a vaccine is available for widespread use,” said Dr. Armistead.

In terms of coming to the hospital, is it safe right now to seek care?

“Yes, yes, yes. It is so important that patients in our communities continue to get the needed care,” said Dr. Armistead.

And there’s been guidance provided at the federal level to wear a facemask when you’re out in public.

“At Vidant, we put universal masking for all of our health care workers in place very early on,” said Dr. Armistead. Now with CDC recommending more widespread use of cloth masks, even in the community, we certainly encourage that wholeheartedly.”

Will the virus go away when the weather warms up?

“Unlike influenza, that seems to have a very predictable seasonal pattern, these novel viruses don’t seem to want to follow the weather rules,” said Dr. Armistead.

Is there a silver lining, from your perspective, in your role, to where we are right now?

“I have just been blown away by the professionalism and heroism of all the health care workers out there,” said Dr. Armistead. It just has been really remarkable the dedication that you see playing out on a daily basis.”