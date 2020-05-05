Vidant Health News: Essential care and services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) Providing the right care at the right time has never been more important for one local health system.

Vidant Health continues to adjust to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

“The virus is still in our community and still spreading,” said Dr. Michel Waldrum, CEO at Vidant Health.

With efforts taken early on making an important difference in access to care now.

“There’s no question that the decisions and the actions taken at the federal, state, and local level to give us time, basically, to prepare the health system to take care of COVID patients and all of our patients, was necessary,” said Dr. Waldrum

That includes safety protocols like universal screening and masking, as well as sterilization and cleaning techniques.

“The hospital and the clinical environment, because of these tools and the things that we’ve done, is actually probably the safest environment,” said Dr. Waldrum.

One that’s ready for an increase in essential care and services – those procedures and surgeries that if not done within four weeks, would cause harm to the patient.

This includes select general and orthopedic surgeries, cardiac, vascular, and gastroenterology procedures.

“We need to encourage all folks to reach out and work with their doctor team, with their clinics, come to the emergency room if need be. COVID fears should not hold them back from receiving necessary care,” said Dr. Niti Armistead, chief medical officer at Vidant Health.

“This is the time, to make sure that you’re talking to your provider, understanding the situation, and are you getting the care that’s appropriate considering where we are right now,” said Dr. Waldrum.

In addition to encouraging patients to connect with their providers – Vidant also has a community resource line.

That number is 252-847-8000 and is available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

To learn more about Vidant Health’s essential care and services visit www.vidanthealth.com/essential.

For additional information about Vidant Health’s response to COVID-19 visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19.