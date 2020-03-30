Vidant Health News: Flattening the curve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) The state’s decision to issue a “stay-at-home” order comes days after Vidant Health experts advocated it be done.

Flattening the curve – it’s a phrase that continues to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

“What we’re talking about is how steep the spread of the virus is, and how much volume and how rapidly we see more people with the virus,” said Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center.

The pace at which the virus moves through a community has a direct effect on a hospital or health system’s ability to manage it.

And no one is immune.

While the communities Vidant Health serves may be spread over many miles, distance alone isn’t enough to protect people who call this region home.

Caring for the most vulnerable continues to be the focus of those on the front lines.

Because getting ahead of the curve is one of the best ways to slow the spread.

Practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene continue to be the best defense against the spread of COVID-19.

