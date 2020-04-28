Vidant Health News: Health disparities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) While COVID-19 hotspots across the country continue to be concentrated in urban environments, small cities and towns are still at risk.

CoVID-19 has taken the world by storm – with no signs of slowing.

“I think it’s very clear this doesn’t care where you live and what you believe and who you think you are,” said Michael Waldrum, MD., Chief Executive Officer at Vidant Health. No one is immune to this very infectious virus.”

That includes here in the east, where people are at greater risk of more serious infection.

Health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, stroke or cancer are serious enough on their own.

It doesn’t help that so many of the counties Vidant serves are also considered among the most vulnerable in the country when it comes to levels of poverty, education, and housing quality.

This is why taking steps to stop the spread – through handwashing, social distancing and staying home – continues to be so important.

For the latest COVID-19 information and helpful community resources click here.