Vidant Health News: Vidant Medical Center Mini Mart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) COVID-19 has prompted many changes in hospitals and health care systems, including in ways you might not expect.

Like many elements of health care – feeding those who serve a region looks a little different these days.

“Right now, in these times, we’re very stressed,” said Michael Coker of Vidant Medical Center. Everybody’s very stressed. And as front line health care workers, it’s especially stressful.”

So Michael Coker and his team at Vidant Medical Center stepped in to help out.

The hospital’s main cafeteria now doubles as a mini-mart.

The concept came about as a way to help make life easier for those who spend their time caring for others.

It’s one front line team helping another.

From local produce and grab-and-go items to inspirational note, it’s a shopping experience that’s equal parts convenience and compassion.

All hospital cafeterias across the Vidant system are adjusting to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and innovating various ways to best serve eastern North Carolina.