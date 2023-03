DALLAS, T.X. (WNCT) — A baby African elephant was seen exploring his enclosure right by his mom’s side at the Dallas Zoo in Texas recently. Mom Mlilo gave birth to the 290-pound baby boy on February 26. The zoo said it was the first time there was a herd birth there, when another female elephant was in the same space while Mlilo gave birth, just like in the wild.

Video credit: CBS News