DUBLIN, IRELAND (WNCT) — Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group warned people to prepare for severe weather on Thursday, March 9, as snow, ice and freezing temperatures were forecast to continue into the weekend.

Met Eireann, Ireland’s national weather service, issued orange and yellow weather warnings for the island of Ireland as temperatures were expected to dip below freezing overnight.

This footage was captured on Mountpelier Hill, south of Dublin city.

Credit: @SavetheHellfire via Storyful