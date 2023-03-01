Members of a retirement home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, paid homage to Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance by recreating a moment from the show.

Footage posted to TikTok shows a row of elderly women dressed in white moving out of the way to reveal their “Rihanna” dancing and performing a rendition of “Rude Boy.”

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” read a caption accompanying the video.

The copyright owner for the content in this entry has provided clearance for it to be used in broadcasts and online with credit. Credit: @arcadiasrlivingbg via Storyful.