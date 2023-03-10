FLINTSHIRE (WNCT) — Residents in Flintshire, north Wales, woke to snowy scenes on Thursday, March 9, as a cold snap continued to impact the UK.

Footage posted by Twitter user @Lixwm shows a husky named Neena playing in the snow in the village of Lixwm, Flintshire, on March 9.

Local news outlets reported all schools in the county had been closed as a result of the adverse weather. ‌An amber weather warning for snow and ice was in place for much of England and Wales on Thursday, the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings were also in place in Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland​,‌ with the ‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌cold weather expected to last until at least March 10.

Credit: @Lixwm via Storyful