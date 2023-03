PENNSYLVANIA (WNCT) — A cat in southern Pennsylvania was unfazed as snow fell over his furry coat on Tuesday morning, March 7.

Video shot by Jack Brown in York shows his cat, Johnny, perched overlooking Brown’s backyard as snow flakes fall on his coat.

After a quick shake, Johnny then jumps down from his perch only to settle into another spot to watch the winter weather.

Credit: Jack Brown via Storyful