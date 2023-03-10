LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WNCT) — A performing dog pooped on the basketball court during the halftime show at a University of Louisville game in Kentucky on Tuesday, February 28, as seen in footage shared online.

According to news reports, the dog was performing a Frisbee-catching routine during halftime when it heeded the urge to take a bathroom break.

Footage shared online shows the dog running around the court before squatting and pooping on the floor, to the delight of the crowd.

The Louisville Cardinals lost the game to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Credit: Alex Linton via Storyful