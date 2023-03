OREGON (WNCT) — Two playful seals had fun as they wriggled and rolled around a snow-covered area at the Oregon Zoo in Portland on Friday, February 24.

The seals enjoyed the winter weather as the zoo remained shut to visitors on Friday due to snowy conditions.

The National Weather Service said Portland recorded 10.8 inches of snow, its second snowiest day on record, earlier in the week.

Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful