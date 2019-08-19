Online Originals: Pitt County Tourism Boosts Local Economy

Pitt County is a place that continues to prosper and grow, and that growth is bringing tourism.

Up 5.62 percent from 2017, Pitt County’s domestic tourism brought in $13.87 million more in 2018.

Art, culture, and culinary tourism are becoming popular tools as well in Greenville and Pitt County. Local breweries and restaurants are popping up everywhere peaking interest in foodies and beer fans.

Around 2,300 locals are employed in the tourism industry in Greenville and Pitt County, which generates more jobs into the area. After they’re paid workers can then put their money back into the area which continues to generate expenditures in Pitt County.

Taxes are also another important factor in the tourism industry. Locals will pay less taxes because of the money that’s generated through travel and tourism. $106 dollars or more was reduced from locals tax bills. Tourists are helping the county save money.

The hope is that in the future these numbers will continue to grow, as the tourism rates expand.