Arts of the Pamlico announces its live summer music series in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Arts of the Pamlico is one of the oldest arts councils in the state of North Carolina. This summer, the organization is teaming up with local businesses to create a music series across Beaufort County.

This is something that organizers have been wanting to do for a while, before COVID-19 pushed things back. The coronavirus is still among our communities so AOP is creating a safe way to provide free, live music.

“This is a series that we’re excited to be able to share so the people can get out of their house and get outside and enjoy the outdoors and wonderful music,” says Debra Torrence, the executive director of AOP.

The group serves all of Beaufort County and this series will reflect that. Musicians will perform in communities like Washington, Bath and Belhaven.

“Our goal is to bring some music and the arts to Belhaven and do it in such a venue that people can come and bring their kids and families, and friends and sit in chairs and blankets and just enjoy music by the water,” says Diana Lambeth with the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce.

Dave Raducha is one of the first performers in the series. He told 9OYS his favorite part of performing is the interaction he has with the audience. He’s hopeful more venues in the area will start bringing back live music.

“So that people not only are there for dinner or drinks they can actually have some live music instead of the program stuff that you hear on the radio,” says Raducha. “It will be nice to do something for local friends again once again here in Bath.”

These performances are all free, supported by the city of Washington and Beaufort County administration funding.

BEAUFORT COUNTY SUMMER MUSIC SERIES SCHEDULE:

Music on the Deck, Saturday

Dave Raducha Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nannette Garrett Duo. July 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a performance by

**Both performances will occur on the upper deck of the Quarterdeck. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase during the performance from Quarterdeck.

Macha Music in partnership with the Belhaven Chamber of Commerce

Ruth Wyand and the Tribe of One on June 26,

Wylwood String Band on July 24,

Pamela and JB on Aug. 28 and Squier Red and the Blues Band on Sep. 18.

**All four performances will take place at the Belhaven Town Dock at Wynn’s Gut from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All Macha Music performances are free and open to the public.

Beaufort County Traditional Music Association

The group will be performing along the waterfront in the Washington harbor district throughout the summer. If weather conditions worsen at any time, the group will move indoors and perform at the Turnage Theatre.

BathFest

The Pitt Community College Orchestra will perform on the lawn of the historic Bonner House in Bath on Sep. 18.