Missing, endangered woman from Washington is found safe

UPDATE: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an endangered woman who went missing in Washington on July 15 has been found safe.



Deputies said 20-year-old Heather Stiles was found and she met with law enforcement officers, who determined she is safe and does not need any help.



Stiles was reported missing after she had left her home on Cypress Shores Road in Washington, on July 15, 2019.



Her family told deputies they believe she has a learning disability that allows her to easily be taken advantage of.



At the time of her disappearance, investigators said Stiles may have been trying to pick up money in Washington from a man she met on the Internet.

PREVIOUS: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing woman, and a man she may be traveling with.



Deputies say 20-year-old Heather Stiles left her home on Cypress Shores Road in Washington, on Monday around Noon, and she has not been heard from since.



Stiles is described as 5’ 2” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with dark brown hair.



She was last seen wearing black jeans, a maroon shirt, and pink and white tennis shoes.



Investigators believe Stiles may have been traveling on foot to Wal Mart in Washington to pick up money sent to her by a man she met on the internet, possibly named “Hugo Castillo,” and she may be headed to Houston, Texas.



Heather’s family believes she has a learning disability and can be easily taken advantage of.



If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Heather Stiles, please call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 252-946-7111 or contact your local law enforcement agency.