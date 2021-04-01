Beaufort County Community College to resume in-person learning in the fall

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College will resume in-person classes during its fall 2021 semester, school officials said Tuesday.

Classes will begin on August 16 and run for 16-weeks, as previously scheduled. Registration is currently open for both the summer 2021 and fall 2021 semesters. The college will adjust its mask and social distancing policies during the summer in response to public health guidelines.

BCCC administrators decided to resume in-person classes to accommodate students who perform better academically in a classroom setting. Since the Spring 2020 semester, the college ran most courses exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some career and technical skills-based classes such as nursing, automotive systems technology and basic law enforcement training have held in-person classes following the college’s existing mask and physical distancing policies.

The majority of summer 2021 classes, beginning May 18, are taking place online, as they have during previous semesters.

Students are welcome to come to campus to meet with admissions and financial aid staff, though they are required to wear masks inside of buildings. The college will open its advising center, initially online, on May 17 to help students register for classes.

In August, the college may still require students and employees to wear masks inside of campus buildings based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations at that time.