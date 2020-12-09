Beaufort County courthouse, clerk of superior court’s office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have announced the closure of the Beaufort Count courthouse and office of clerk of superior court on Wednesday due to an exposure of COVID-19.

By order of the Chief Justice, all district criminal court sessions were canceled through Dec. 18. Cases would be rescheduled for a later date.

Both the courthouse and office of clerk of superior court were scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Face coverings or masks are required inside both facilities. Filings were encouraged to be mailed and would be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.