Beaufort County Department of Social Services closed Friday due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Department of Social Services announced Thursday night that it will be closed on Friday due to an identified cluster of COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, officials said “the building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized while the building is closed.” The agency is anticipating to reopen on Monday.

Applications for public assistance programs can be made online at EPASS.NC.GOV, dropped off in the drop box outside the front door of the DSS or mailed to P.O. Box 1358, 632 W. 5th St., Washington, N.C. 27889.

Officials also said reports of child abuse, neglect or dependency or adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation may be made by calling 252-946-7111 and ask to speak to the on-call social worker.