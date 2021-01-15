Beaufort County health department to receive additional COVID-19 vaccines, will expand distribution next week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County health officials got some good news on Friday with the news of 175 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Human Services Planner IV/Preparedness Coordinator JaNell Octigan said the additional Moderna vaccines will allow them to expand their scheduled 525 shot appointments for next week to 700. The expansion will create 115 new appointments for Wednesday, 30 for Thursday and 30 for Friday.

Vaccines will be distributed on the schedule starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The new appointments will be available for scheduling after 9 a.m. Tuesday by the following methods on a first-come, first-served basis, Octigan said.

