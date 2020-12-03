Beaufort County sees 2nd largest spike in COVID-19 cases in a day

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County officials say they’ve hit their second-highest one-day COVID-19 case record.

On December 2nd, Beaufort County reported they had 46 new active cases in a single day. The only other time cases were higher was September 10, when 57 cases were reported.

County Health Director James Madson said the trend is going back up from people coming into close contact with those who have an active virus. He hopes these new numbers help people take the virus more seriously.

“Just be thinking safety,” Madson said. “Think of the people in your life that are more vulnerable. Try to stay away from them as much as possible so that they don’t contract it.”

Madson and his team are asking people to keep following safety protocols like wearing masks and socially distancing, but they expect more cases to come throughout the holidays.

