City of Washington prepares for scheduled power outage, could last up to 5 hours

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A scheduled power outage for the entire city of Washington has some uneasy about the timing. City officials hope it will be a helpful move in the long run.

The power outage is scheduled for midnight Thursday (12 a.m. Thursday). It is scheduled to last five hours but could be shorter, depending on how long it takes for the work to be completed.

It’s a joint effort between the City of Washington and Duke Energy. They’re doing maintenance at a substation in an effort to prevent long-term outages in the future.

Many people are concerned about being without power for that long. Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell said they estimate it will be in the mid-70s during the repair. He does apologize for the inconvenience and understands the concerns.

“As far as the heat, we suggest that you would lower your thermostat slightly before the power goes off in order to provide some additional cool air for your home,” Russell said. “Those residents that are waking up earlier, we thank you for your patience. I know this is an inconvenience.

“We’re hopeful that the repair goes smoothly and we won’t need all the time we allotted ourselves.”

Duke Energy crews will be doing the maintenance work and repairs. Russell said he knows it’s never ideal to be without power but reiterates this is being done to prevent longer outages in the future.

The city is taking extra precautions to make sure intersections are safe. There will be increased police presence throughout the city to help with traffic flow. Additional stops signs and warning signs are being put up.

Emergency management and the city’s electrical staff will also be working to make sure things go smoothly. Power will be restored in phases across the city when maintenance is done.