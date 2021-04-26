Community concerns draws crowds to Elizabeth City protests

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A lot of eyes are watching closely with the events unfolding in Elizabeth City, NC.

9OYS spoke with Barbara Gaskins who lives in Beaufort County. She was in Elizabeth City, peacefully protesting with Andrew Brown’s family and other groups, like Black Votes Matter and Emancipate North Carolina.

She tells 9OYS it was important for her to go because she also lives in a rural area and she feels like issues in smaller towns are often overlooked. There are growing concerns surrounding police involved shootings and she says Beaufort County is no exception.

She recalls an incident when a Washington police officer shot and killed a man in 2018 during a traffic stop. “I am very concerned because this is not just a one time thing. Beaufort County has history. We had Cedric Pritchard who was shot in the back. I don’t know why it’s taking this national spotlight but these issues exist in these rural towns.”

Gaskins says she wants to see more of her community members getting involved in these conversations. She believes the best way people can do that, is by participating in local elections to hold officials accountable

“We put them in their positions so you know if they’re not being accountable if they’re not you know accepting responsibility for their actions or the actions of their employees then they need to be voted out and they can be voted out,” says Gaskins.

On April 29th there will be a Beaufort County Police Force Committee meeting scheduled for 6PM at 136 W. 2nd St. Washington. Committee members will discuss law enforcement options for the county. Gaskins says she is calling on people in the area to show up and participate.