Deputies investigating incident at Beaufort County business

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an incident that happened at a business outside Washington on Monday.

Deputies have been at Slatestone Grocery since early Monday afternoon. Police tape had been put up but officials were not releasing information to the public.

Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the NC State Highway Patrol said in a press release to WNCT that troopers stopped to offer assistance during the incident but that the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.

