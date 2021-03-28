Easter event in Washington benefits horse rescue farm

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Horse riding, pictures with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, it was all a part of an event on Sunday for a greater cause.

Nay Nay’s Peace of Heaven Rescue Farm saves and rehabilitates horses who have been severely neglected.

“It’s awareness for these horses who have been neglected. I do take them in, I rehab them and then I try and find them homes,” said Patricia Everette, the owner of the farm.

She said it came about as a way to honor her late daughter, who sadly passed after a bad car accident.

“My daughter Janay Ward was a barrel racer, and she passed away in a tragic car accident. I was very hurt and heartbroken so a friend of mine rescued a horse so I thought hey maybe that will make me feel better to take something that’s broken and fix it,” said Everette.

Everette said the events she holds are a way to get the word out about these horses, noting that every horse means the world to her.

“All these horses have a place in my heart, so when I rescue them I put my heart and soul into them,” Everette said.

Families were able to attend Sunday’s event free of charge. The rescue accepted donations to help with support for their horses who are looking for a better life.

“What they do here is awesome. The rescue, and family time is always important,” said Stephanie Squires of Beaufort County.

People at the event said they are happy to be able to spend time with family and also support the horses who need their help the most.

If you would like to donate to the rescue you can send your payments to the farm’s PayPal: naynayspeaceofheaven@gmail.com. You can also send them a message on Facebook if you would like to adopt a horse or volunteer.