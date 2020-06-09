First African-American student finishes college pathway at Northside HS

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Northside High School student Prentiss Thomas is the first African-American student to complete the Associate in Arts College Transfer pathway as she graduates from high school.

The program allows students to take the majority of their college classes toward an associate’s degree while still in high school.

With over a year of college credits behind her, Thomas hopes to finish her associate’s degree while she is enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

The Associate in Arts College Transfer Pathway is designed for high school juniors and seniors who wish to begin study toward the Associate in Arts degree and a baccalaureate degree in programs other than science, technology, engineering or math.

It is structured in a way to transfer to any community college in North Carolina.

In addition to her classes, Thomas also devoted her time and energy towards her athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

She has been a member of multiple clubs throughout her entire high school career, has played on the varsity basketball team, travel AAU basketball team, along with track and field, and she also participated in the drill team through ROTC.

This diverse set of interests helped give her the ability to stay physically active and motivated her to push through her college classes.

Thomas stated that she grew close to her Northside classmates taking college classes alongside her. She took honors classes for all four years of high school.

On Northside’s basketball team, she served as captain, and she played point guard on the court.

The discipline for the classes also came from her ROTC experience, in which she participated for four years and held the rank of second lieutenant.

Her ROTC sergeant guided her when she was lacking direction in her career decision, ultimately pointing her to the Air Force.

As Prentiss Thomas graduates from Northside High School, BCCC congratulates her on all of her success and wishes her the best as she starts her Air Force enlistment.