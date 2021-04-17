Funeral held for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After 80 years, the remains of a Beaufort County man were laid to rest.

World War II veteran Howard Hodges was laid to rest Saturday morning after a funeral service. Hodges was killed on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack. He was last seen putting out a fire on the USS West Virginia.

Hodges was listed as missing in action before the family reached out to the Navy back in 2010 to try to find him. In October 2020, the family received news they were able to identify Hodges through DNA.

Washington residents showed their support for their hometown hero. A group of bikers called The Patriot Guard Riders escorted the family to his final resting place. Roy “Highwinder” Hankinson, the organizer of the group, said it’s an honor to serve the man who sacrificed his life for the country.

“You see everyone in vests and jackets … we have one requirement … wear sunglasses … we all shed a tear,” Hankinson said.

Hodges’ living siblings were among those at Saturday’s funeral.