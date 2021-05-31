‘It’s a really great honor:’ Beaufort County group hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Family and friends gathered at Veterans Park in Beaufort County to remember and honor those who are no longer with us. This is all part of a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Beaufort County’s Disabled American Veterans Group.

Juanita White is the woman behind the annual ceremony in Washington. She’s also the commander of the DAV Chapter 48. White wants to help educate people on why this day is so important.

She, along with those who attended, shared how it felt to see so many people join in honoring those who served our country.

“It is awesome to know that these individuals have come to do the respect instead of just going to a barbecue somewhere and partying with the family,” said White.

“I’m so happy to see all the civilians come out here and support these veterans because it means a lot,” said Gary McGowan, an Air Force veteran. “A lot of people from Washington in Beaufort County lost a lot of good people, and we should never forget them because they gave you freedom.”

At this year’s event, the last roll call was performed, the posting of the colors, Gold Star families were recognized and there were guest speakers.

Veteran Groups in Eastern North Carolina:

Beaufort County DAV Chapter 48: davchapter48nc@gmail.com

G.I Joe’s Military “Living History” Museum: mtribula@suddenlink.net

Veterans of Foreign Wars – VFW NC: adj@vfwnc.com