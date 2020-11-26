Main Street businesses in Washington hopeful for holiday boost after completion of Streetscape Project

Business owners on Main St. hope to see an uptick in foot traffic now that the Streetscape Project is complete.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season.

The Streetscape Project in Washington is finally done. Main Street business owners are hoping it means more foot traffic will be coming through their doors.

It’s been a hard several months for Main Street shop owners.

“Business was very slow,” said Carol Mann, co-owner of Lemonade Art Gallery and Gifts. “We’ve been closed since March, and only open on Saturdays. We’ve had no street traffic and very little tourism because of COVID and the streetscape.”

Mann is hopeful that will change with the newly-completed construction.

“We’ve got grass and we’ve got new parking spaces and we’ve got a very pretty new streetscape,” she said. “It’s happening just before Christmas, so we are very excited.”

Two doors down, the owner of Flying Pig Provisions said he’s already seeing foot traffic pick up.

“People were curious,” said Jeff Furst. “This has been closed for seven months, and so now it’s going to be open. So people are curious to see what they’ve done.”

With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, these owners are hopeful people will shop local this year.

“Being a new small business owner, I have high hopes for that,” said Furst. “Hopefully it’ll be great.”

Owners hope business will continue to improve as we get closer to Christmas.