Mixed feelings on the police force committee in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort county commissioners are continuing to discuss the possibility of bringing in another law enforcement agency.

Commissioner Hood Richardson, commissioner Stan Deatherage, and commissioner Randy Walker make up the Beaufort County police force committee.

The purpose of the committee is to find out what advantages or disadvantages there are for another law enforcement agency. But not all commissioners agree with their efforts. Commissioner John Rehbolz made a motion to disband the police force committee but the motion did not pass.

Representative Keith Kidwell and members of the community shared their concerns over defunding the sheriff’s office.

“I never suggested to this body or any member of it, that I would support draft or assist in any effort to that effect,” Representative Kidwell says.

But commissioner Deatherage wants to assure people there will be no defunding of the sheriff’s office. He explains he’s hoping to keep funding the same.

Patricia Garrison says she is a concerned citizen of Beaufort County. She shares, “I think that continuing to look into a county agency would be beneficial. We would be able to look at the advantages of both types of law enforcement.”

Commissioners say if another agency is brought into the county, the sheriff’s office and its deputies will still be in operation.

The next police force committee meeting is scheduled for April 29th at 6PM in the boardroom located at 136 w. 2nd Street, Washington, NC. It is open to the public and county commissioners encourage people to join.