New license plate agency opens Tuesday in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency (LPA) on Feb. 2 in Beaufort County.

The agency will be located at 155 North Market Street, Suite 103, in Washington, across from the BHM Regional Library.

The LPA will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays. The City of Washington will be the agency operator.

The new agency replaces an office in Washington that closed in May 2019.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, there are 130 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina. The LPA has yet to establish a phone or fax number.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.