New rules now let Beaufort County workers carry concealed guns

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County is a step closer to letting its employees carry concealed handguns while working on county property.

The Beaufort County commissioners voted 5-2 Monday night to change its regulations for concealed guns. Officials say there are still areas where guns are prohibited under state and federal laws, and it’s up to the gun owners to know where guns are allowed and where they are not.

“The board is not encouraging it, not discouraging it, it’s simply allowing it under an employee’s right to bear arms,” said Beaufort County Manager Brian Alligood. “But it’s also very clear that all responsibility for that is on the employee, the safeguarding of that weapon, and making sure that it is carried properly and concealed.”

The conceal-carry resolution will go into effect starting April 1.