Online Originals: Mariners in Washington prepare for Elsa

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Most boaters were watching forecasts Wednesday as Elsa made it way over Florida, saying while they’re not too worried, they aren’t going to take any chances.

Tim and Anne Britt live on their boat full time. They’re making their way up the East Coast to the Long Island Sound. They said they chose to tie up to the pier in Washington rather than anchor. The Britts say they’ll most likely set course again tomorrow afternoon.

Pamlico River in Washington on Wednesday (Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

They said this is the second storm event they’ve been through while living on the boat. While they don’t have too much experience, they aren’t worried.

I know we’re secure and safe at the dock, and the storm isn’t as bad as it would be if we were in south Florida. Anne Britt

A few other boaters say they finished their preparations on Tuesday. Most of them chose to tie up to the pier.

