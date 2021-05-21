Online Originals: U.S. Coast Guard shares safety tips for boaters

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Saturday and running through May 29 is National Safe Boating Week.

On Friday, to kick off the week, the U.S. Coast Guard along with several city leaders held a safety information event. Coast Guard officials are telling boaters to wear a life jacket and to practice other safety measures when out on the water.

They also say they see people boating improperly — high speeds, cutting people off and kids sitting on the back of the boat without a life jacket. Another major issue they are seeing is drinking while out on the water. They say the combination of the heat and alcohol can lead to deadly consequences.

Boatswain Jacob Morgan said they’re sharing this message ahead of the holidays and hurricane season

Just getting it out now to really get it into people’s heads, to you know start making those plans, start looking at your safety equipment because that safety equipment is ultimately what’s going to save lives. BM1 Jacob Morgan, U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard also wants people to keep their number saved in their phone (252-745-3131). You can also tune in to channel 16 on the radio.

