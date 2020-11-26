Restaurant owner gives free Thanksgiving meals to people in need

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – This year, Thanksgiving is during a pandemic, which has put an economic burden on many people.

Todd Rodzen is the owner of Captain Cook’s in Washington, and for the second year in a row is providing free meals through a Community Thanksgiving.

The meals were originally advertised on social media, with most of the food coming from donations. People could then contact Rodzen with the number of meals they need for Thanksgiving and their address.

Those ordering meals had options to dine in, take out or have meals delivered for free. On Thanksgiving, Rodzen said they delivered 63 meals to people and had 15 people dine-in.

“I’ve actually gone to one myself, and was very grateful when I did,” Rodzen said. “So, it makes sense to do it on this day.”

The food donated was everything from turkey and ham to brownies and pumpkin pie. Rodzen said he plans to host this Community Thanksgiving every year.