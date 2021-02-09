Silver Alert canceled for missing Beaufort County man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Silver Alert issued for Lois Lane Alligood. There was no word on Alligood’s status.

Previous story

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Beaufort County man.

Lois Lane Alligood is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 83, 6-foot-0 and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt and was last seen at 6930 U.S. Hwy. 264 in Washington.

He is possibly heading to or driving around Washington in a 1995 black Ford truck with the license plate XTL-7865.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.