Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County woman

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Beaufort County woman.

Laura Smith Grimsley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 52, 5-foot-6 and 205 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweater, black coat, jeans and pink tennis shoes.

She was last seen at 886 McCotters Marina Rd. in Washington and could be heading to Raleigh driving a black 2015 Toyota Prius with the license plate HHP-7470.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.