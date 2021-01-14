State of the East: Washington mayor embraces new role amid pandemic

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington and its people felt the heartache COVID-19 can bring when Mayor Mac Hodges died from the virus last summer.

Donald Sadler worked closely with the late mayor and said they shared similar goals to help the city grow. One of those goals was completing the Downtown Streetscape project. Sadler said that success paves the way for more new projects like the spring start of building a new police headquarters at the intersection of Third Street and Hwy. 17. Washington also hired a consultant to work with city and state officials to reshape 15th Street so it’s safer for motorists and pedestrians.

“That is a safety issue that we have been having in our city, we have had numerous accidents on 15th Street and a fatality on 15th Street. We are very saddened about that, and we do not want that to happen again.”

Local health officials are doing all they can to keep people safe from COVID-19 and providing testing. Sadler said the government can’t do it alone and that it takes everyone in the city to fight this virus.

Sadler also says the city is pushing Suddenlink for answers to customers’ issues with the company’s cable and internet services. He posted a letter sent to Suddenlink on his Facebook page, which you can access here. The city has also asked Attorney General Josh Stein to look into the matter.