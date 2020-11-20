City of Washington celebrates completion of streetscape project, says late mayor played big role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington’s long-awaited streetscape project is finally done. The construction took seven months, all during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbors, business owners, city workers and elected leaders held a ribbon cutting on Friday, celebrating the end of months of building and years of planning.

The streetscape project was designed to make downtown Washington more welcoming. Main Street now has wider sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, benches and freshly-planted trees.

People said one man is responsible for this success — the city’s late mayor, Mac Hodges.

She explains, “Mac Hodges our mayor that we lost, this was his vision of Washington and it’s just been wonderful to be able to watch it come to completion and I know he’d be proud,” said Candace Dail, the owner of Little Shoppes in downtown Washington.

“I know that he would be happy with the final product,” said Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell.

Local business owners said they are thankful for all the hard work and the continued support from customers. City leaders want to welcome people to come and enjoy downtown Washington and shop at the businesses no longer blocked by the construction.