The IBX STEM Center announces new Fab Lab coming to Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Operators of Beaufort County’s Inner Banks STEM Center are always looking for ways to improve their educational offerings.

Now something new is in the works — a digital fabrication classroom — also known as a “fab-lab.” The fab lab movement started at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It’s now reaching other schools and universities. A Fab Lab is equipped with 3-d printers and other high-tech devices to give students knowledge and hands-on experience.

“What these labs have enabled the students and the teachers to work on is to bring this knowledge into actual physical possibility in their own classroom or in their own space, explains Nader Shaterian, School Fab Lab Co-Founder

STEM center operators say the lab will get students ready for higher learning and advanced careers.

Al Powell, is the IBX Stem Center President, he shares, “What Nader and the Fab Lab does in helping design a curriculum for us in addition to helping us pick out Fab Lab stations is going to help us take this from our traditional approach to even a better 21st century approach.”

The grant money is coming from the Cannon Foundation, started by the Cannon Textile family.

STEM center leaders say the lab will help students prepare for other North Carolina jobs including in Beaufort County’s growing boating industry.

