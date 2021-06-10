IBX STEM Center keeping students busy with summer programs now underway

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Inner Banks STEM Center’s two-week aviation camp is underway in Washington. Camp officials say they want to help these young minds think about possible job opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“By the time the program ends, the kids will have the self-confidence to pursue a variety of careers,” said IBX STEM Center president Al Powell.

Fifteen students are learning all about aerodynamics and aviation flight instruments. Leaders explain they try to keep students engaged by doing a lot of hands-on activities and going on field trips.

“It’s not like a regular classroom setting where you just listen and watch power points and it’s way more engaging than other types of camps,” said 9th grader Hannah Mosher.

Jessica Williams is a Program Coordinator and Instructor,

“It’s really interesting to see the change and see how the exposure they’re getting actually really builds and they really make changes in their life,” Williams said.

The IBX STEM Center is also very intentional when trying to reach underserved communities.

Desmond Powell is a First Officer for UPS Airlines. He came to the center to speak with students in the aviation program.

“A lot of times diverse communities don’t have access to it because a lot of these things are very expensive. Beaufort County is a tier-three county and has financial difficulties,” Powell.

Running a stem center and providing children with free programs is expensive. Like many organizations the IBX STEM Center was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders with the organization are looking for donations or volunteers to help continue serving the community.

For more information, you can visit the center’s website here. You can also call (252) 495-0029 or e-mail info@ibxstem.org.