Inner Banks STEM Center receives grant money to support social justice programs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Inner Banks STEM Center is working to help students through the pandemic with things like its drone program.

Leaders with the STEM center are excited about a grant coming from Duke Energy to help keep their efforts going. The $25,000 grant will help provide new laptops and fund the drone program.

The IBX STEM center will also use the funds to support social justice programs in the community and help work through barriers created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel that we have an ethical and moral obligation as a non-profit dealing with kids and their families to try to help mitigate this learning loss and this emotional imbalance that these kids are being victimized by and to put together creative after school programs or summer camp programs that are COVID compliant,” said Al Powell, IBX STEM Center president.

Duke Energy is providing grants to 40 non-profit organizations across the state committed to racial equity and social justice.