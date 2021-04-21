The Turnage Theater announces new podcast, Washington City Limits

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a hit on the arts, but that’s not stopping local efforts to build up musicians.

The historic Turnage Theater is teaming up with Chuck Phillips, a local musician here in the east, to make a monthly podcast.

With the show cancellations that came with the pandemic, Phillips started the Washington City Limits.He set up a home studio and recorded interviews and performances from other musicians in the area to post on social media.

The Turnage Theater heard what Phillips started and wanted to collaborate. Now the Washington City Limits is turning into a podcast that is recorded on the theater’s stage. They have plans to bring the podcast to life with an audience in the near future.

“We would like to incorporate the audience where they can ask the musician questions or make requests and the musician can sell their CDs or any kind of merchandise they have here,” says Phillips. “Make it a whole experience for everybody rather than just a podcast that you listen to at home.”

Leaders with the turnage theater want to encourage musicians interested in collaborating with the washington city limits podcast, to reach out. You can contact Debra Torrence at d.torrenceaop@gmail.com

Every episode of the podcast will be released on the last Friday of every month.

Chuck Phillips is also releasing a new album this Friday. Click here to check him out!