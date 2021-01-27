Washington: 15th street improvement project is in early stages

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sharing the road — it’s something that’s very true on 15th street in Washington, but people living and working there say it isn’t the easiest or safest street for driving, walking or biking.

Leaders in Washington want to make 15th street safer. Their project is aimed at fixing that problem. City officials are preparing to redesign the road with the help of an outside engineering firm, Stantec.

Nothing is set just yet, but officials say the state will pay for most of the work because 15th street is maintained by NCDOT. People in Washington have ideas about what’s needed.

“I am a former employee of the blind center, so I’m always interested in looking for disability friendly sidewalks and access points,” says Jennifer Sullivan.

Gerri McKinley owns a downtown Washington business. She supports improvements, but has concerns about what’s needed to make them.

“I’m looking for a simpler, cheaper solution. I hope they can do something like stop signs, speed limits, three lanes instead of the four. It’s really not designed for four-lane and things like that,” she explains.

Washington leaders are gathering ideas like those ahead of a planning session in March. They’re still looking for public input. You can fill out the 15th street survey here.