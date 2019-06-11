Local leaders from Mid-Atlantic visit White House to talk infrastructure, jobs

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — State leaders from the Mid-Atlantic region spent much of Tuesday at the White House discussing trade, infrastructure, jobs and work force development.

From road repairs to combating the opioid crisis, local leaders in different cities said they are dealing with similar issues.

“Frankly we can identify sooner what works, quicker what doesn’t work and faster how to fix it,” said Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington,West Virginia.

Mayor Williams and other local leaders met with administration officials to discuss priorities including federal funding for infrastructure projects.

“Historically about 80 percent of the funding has come from the federal level,” said Christian Leinbach, Berks County, Pennsylvania Commissioner. “We need that partnership of federalism to continue.”

Participants said building relationships with the administration is key to solving some of the challenges communities face. Despite political roadblocks, local leaders said they are optimistic the administration and members of Congress can work together.

“It doesn’t matter whether you have a “D” or “R” after your name. You have U.S.A. after your name. We are Americans, we are here to work together. This is our business,” said Mayor Williams.